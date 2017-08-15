Thomson Reuters and Gordon Arata Montgomery Barnett Announce Elite 3E Cloud Agreement

Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan, LLC, headquartered in New Orleans, will be the first law firm to adopt 3E Cloud from Thomson Reuters Elite, the global leader in enterprise business management solutions for legal industry and, today, its first true managed cloud-based financial platform.

Elite 3E Cloud is a scalable technology used to track and manage workflow, reporting and analytics to improve law firm efficiency and increase profitability. The new product, which is expected to be generally available mid-year 2018, is the result of a Thomson Reuters and Microsoft relationship to provide superior data security, power and load capacity flexibility, improved disaster recovery, and real time rollover for improved risk management of business data via Azure cloud.

According to Eric Ruud, managing director of Elite, there is growing acceptance and affinity for the benefits offered by the cloud that has changed how businesses in other industries manage client and financial data, which is now culturally changing the legal industry. “In 2015 we announced our intent to offer a 3E Cloud by 2017,” he said. “We knew this would enable our customers to assess their infrastructure, examine the benefits and thoughtfully plan for this transition if they wanted the benefits the cloud offers.”

“As a legal industry leader, we understand that any technology we adopt has to enable us to better meet and exceed our clients’ expectations and do so more efficiently,” said Ray LoCicero, firm administrator of Gordon Arata Montgomery Barnett. “The cloud offers enormous flexibility to spool up at month end to meet greater demands, and scale back down after. We don’t have to worry about hardware capabilities, processing power or storage because it flexes. This makes us more efficient, and does so in a way that allows us to improve the overall security of our data.”

The firm, which has more than 40 lawyers, has been a long-time customer of the business’s legacy platform, Elite Enterprise. “We chose Thomson Reuters because of their service and their commitment to our long-standing relationship,” said Tim Eagan, managing member of the firm. “We know they are with us, and our time and financial investment will continue to provide the highest return on our firm’s technology investments.”

“Gordon Arata Montgomery Barnett is known for being a tech-forward firm and will be a great first customer for 3E Cloud,” said Ruud. “As we were looking for a firm to partner with in our pilot, they just stood out.”

Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan, LLC has attorneys in offices in New Orleans, Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas. Whether in litigation or transactions or dealing with regulators, the Firm’s lawyers serve clients locally, regionally, and nationally and provide services across a wide range of industries aligned with the Firm’s offices along the Gulf Coast. The Firm is committed to achieving the best possible results and to fostering relationships with clients.

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.