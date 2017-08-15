Jake’s Moving And Storage Announces Additional Student Moving Services Are Now Available

Our goal is to help make things as easy as possible for the family by taking care of all of the moving and storage services at once.

Jake’s Moving and Storage, a local company recently accounted that a complete range of moving services is now available for students. This announcement comes in preparation for the start of the upcoming fall semester.

Company management noted that student moving services will apply to students moving to or from different areas throughout Maryland, DC, or Virginia.

It was also reported that the student moving services that are now available include:

Dorm rooms

On campus apartments or houses

Off campus apartments or houses

Packing and unpacking

Storage facilities

Furniture assembly

In addition, in-house moving services are also available for parents that wish to make use of the new space in their home that becomes available once students go back to school.

Additional sources within the company stated that; “When students move away from home to go to school, it can be a very emotional time. Our goal is to help make things as easy as possible for the family by taking care of all of the moving and storage services at once.”

