Christian Writer Explores a Dystopian Future in Sci-Fi Novel

What will the future look like in 100 years? If prolific Christian author Allen Scovil’s sci-fi novel “Deep Black Road” (WestBow Press, 2014) is to answer, a nuclear war will occur soon, which will change the political landscape of the world. America will cease to be a superpower and will merge with Canada to form a relatively feeble federation; Europe will become a cluster of third-world-rated nations; Mexico will annex Central America and the Spanish-dominated parts of America to become an imperial power; and China will become an unchallenged great power. The most significant – and probably the most terrifying – socio-political development will be the rise of roboticized humans.



“Deep Black Road” tackles such a prediction: teenagers Ricky Sheppard and Suzanne Harrington both find themselves roboticized. They are not ordinary robots, however, but robots than can think for themselves, which comes as a double tragedy, for not only are they roboticized without their knowledge, but are also forced to survive in a world that hunts them down.



Readers will find themselves in some sort of a religious dilemma as they follow Ricky and Suzanne’s predicament. They will ask “Where is God?” and wonder why He gives Ricky a ‘great and terrible’ destiny. What or where is faith in a dystopian world? Does God have something to say or do about the protagonists’ struggles?



Readers will want to put these questions to themselves as they flip the pages of “Deep Black Road.” While they are at it, they might want to connect the novel’s events with contemporary issues such as fears over the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), the North Korea Crisis, and postchristianity, and more importantly, to reflect on the role of faith in the world’s future.



About the Author

Allen Scovil was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and then went with his family to Ontario before he was five. He’s spent the rest of his time living in various places in Ontario ever since, getting educated, raising four children, and struggling to keep working (He’s recently been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome).

Now that he’s finally retired, he has the time to indulge his hobby of writing, which he began in 2003. He’s always been fascinated by science fiction and fantasy stories, and has searched for a way to make them Christ- and God-centred, instead of technology- or magic-centred. He has so far self-published six such books (print and ebook). The first, of course, is “Deep Black Road.” The latest is “Thirst,” about a boy who loses a fight with a wizard, and is thrown into a crazy land full of cryptic puzzles. The other four are in the series called “The Parables of the Game Master,” which is a fantasy about a boy who is transported to a mysterious Land of the Heart run by the enigmatic Game Master, where there are mysteries to be solved, and lies to be untangled.

He currently resides in Tillsonburg, Ontario, Canada, and is the proud grandfather of two boys and a girl, who he visits regularly.