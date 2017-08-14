BASF cycling team pedals to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Six of the nine employees who represented Team BASF in the Wish-A-Mile bicycle tour to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Nine BASF employees from the BASF sites in southeast Michigan recently participated in the 30th Annual Wish-A-Mile®ˆ (WAM) 300-mile and 50-mile Bicycle Tours. The riders rode hundreds of miles, and together with a donation from BASF, raised $10,395 to support the charity event.

“The actions of our employees continue to make a positive change in our communities, " said Greg Pflum, Vice President and General Manager of the BASF Midwest Hub. “The ride is a physical and mental challenge that takes training and commitment. BASF applauds the determination of the many riders for their dedication to support this important cause.”

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Michigan, riders raised nearly $2.5 million to help create life-changing wish experiences for Michigan kids. This event is the single biggest fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan. The WAM 300 tour starts with a travel day from the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) in Brooklyn, MI to Traverse City. From there, cyclists ride an estimated 100 miles each day for three days to end at MIS. The WAM 50 is a one-day looped ride that joins the 300 route for the last few miles. Both rides travel through a special designated area named the Silent Mile; to honor loved ones lost too soon but never forgotten. Two BASF team members rode in the three-day, 300-mile tour and seven rode in the 50-mile tour.

This was the fourth 300-mile ride for team leader Thomas McKay, Market Segment Manager in Industrial Manufacturing at the BASF site in Wyandotte.

“I rode in my first WAM 300 as a personal challenge, to improve my health and accompish a challenging goal,” said McKay. “However, after many great experiences and meeting so many Wish Heroes, their family members and event volunteers who’ve been touched by this charity, I now do this 100% for the kids. I am honored to ride in this life-changing event.“

Name of the employees in the photo: (from left): Katherine Grisson, Simone Bright, Gary Lambert, Thomas McKay, Kellie Long, and Jill Schumacher. Additional BASF cyclists not pictured: Suzanne Gessner, Catherine Ruiz, and Ken Perry.