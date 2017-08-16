Glittering New Gemtopia with Two Free Spins Bonus Features Coming this Week to Slotastic

Slotastic is about to add the glittering new Gemtopia slot game to its collection of real money online slots. The dazzling Gemtopia from Realtime Gaming arrives this weekend. Until the end of the month Slotastic will be giving players free spins and deposit bonuses to try the new game that has an Expanding Wild Re-Spin feature and free spins with bonus picks.



Free spins are triggered whenever the Wild gem appears, and expands to fill all three rows on its reel. The expanded Wild is held in place during the bonus spin. Wilds that appear during the bonus spin trigger more bonus spins.



Free spins are also initiated by Free Games symbols on the three middle reels. If three Bonus Gems appear during a free spin, players can click on them to reveal prizes of up to 1000X their bet.



Slotastic is giving players 50 free spins on this new jewel-encrusted game. Those that claim a 100% Gemtopia deposit bonus will get another 44 free spins included.



GEMTOPIA INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



50 Free Spins on Gemtopia

Coupon Code: GEMTOPIA50

Available to all players that have made a prior deposit in August.



100% Bonus up to $444 + 44 Free Spins on Gemtopia

Coupon Code: NEWGEMTOPIA



These bonuses are available until August 31, 2017 only.



Gemtopia will be available in Slotastic’s online casino for desktop and laptop computers as well as its newly re-designed mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



Slotastic welcomes new players from anywhere in the world with a 150% bonus up to $333 on their first deposit (bonus code: WINTASTIC).



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube