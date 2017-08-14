Lactalis Group becomes a partner of the European Master in Food Studies
This unique program is a close collaboration between four prestigious European public universities (AgroParisTech, Lunds Universitet, University College Cork and Wageningen UR) and private enterprises. As part of its Schools Relationships Strategy, Lactalis Group wanted to become a partner of this world-class postgraduate education witch prepares students for an exciting career in the food industry. The Group Research and Development Department will accompany a student of the next promotion.
