Pemex and Fundación UNAM (the UNAM Foundation) Undersigned a Donations Agreement to Give Scholarships to Students

Petróleos Mexicanos undersigned an agreement to grant donations to Fundación UNAM (the UNAM Foundation), whose purpose is granting financial scholarships to students of degrees related to the oil industry. This will aid young low-income people to continue with their educational project and improve their possibilities of incorporation to and development in the working market. This act, which was held in the Torre Ejecutiva Pemex (Pemex Executive Tower) in Mexico City, was presided by the CEO of Petróleos Mexicanos, José Antonio González Anaya, and the President of the Board of Directors of Fundación UNAM, Dionisio Meade y García de León.

González Anaya stated that establishing synergies between a great company and a great university opens wide-ranging possibilities to promote equally great projects for mutual benefit.. The investment made by Pemex to train human capital, he pointed out, will bring with it the incorporation of talents tailored to the working requirements of the oil sector and of the State-owned Productive Company, while additionally promoting research connected to the industry.

On his part, Dionisio Meade stated that this new support opens the possibility for many young people to have access to higher education in fields of great importance for the nation’s development. He assured that the valuable bond between academia and the market is strengthened, while creating new opportunities for cooperation between Latin America’s largest university and one of the largest oil companies in the world.

The close collaboration between Pemex and Fundación UNAM allowed them to establish the Award to Innovation in February this year, to promote the development of research that find solutions to real problems encountered by the oil and gas industry. The results will be announced on August 25 and the awards ceremony will be held next September.

