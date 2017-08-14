Bayer and SICIT 2000 sign exclusive distribution agreement

Bayer and SICIT 2000 S.p.A., Arzignano (Vicenza), Italy, the world’s largest producer of biostimulants based on amino acids and peptides for agriculture, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement. Under the agreement, Bayer will commercialize Bayfolan™ Cobre and Bayfolan™ Aktivator for foliar uses in various crops worldwide, and plans to develop tailored formulations based on SICIT’s portfolio of proven amino acid and peptides technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Biostimulants enhance our Crop Protection portfolio. They are a complementary tool in integrated crop management programs and help farmers worldwide increase yields and marketable quality in a sustainable manner" said Hartmut van Lengerich, head of Cereals, Oilseed Rape, Rice and Fungicides at Crop Science, a division of Bayer. “Crops suffer from a wide range of biotic and abiotic stresses. Solutions like Bayfolan Cobre and Bayfolan Aktivator stimulate plant growth and improve the plant’s natural resistance to environmental stress.”

“We are proud to sell our proven high-quality amino acids and peptides to Bayer, a leading provider of innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture,” said Oreste Odelli, Managing Director at SICIT. “We were the first company to introduce biostimulants based on amino acids and peptides in the 1960s and are today the worldwide biggest manufacturer, present in more than 50 countries.” The long-term experience and great flexibility of SICIT’s manufacturing process allows a wide range of standard and special products meeting customers’ needs to be obtained.

Biostimulants based on amino acids and peptides can be used efficiently in a variety of applications in agriculture and horticulture. Key crops are fruits and vegetables, e.g. grapes and tomatoes, as well as coffee and rice. They are used at low application rates in both spray and fertigation systems, and are able to improve crop performances by stimulating root, shoot and fruit growth and flower fertility, and by enhancing plant tolerance to stress and crop quality traits.

In general, products containing highly concentrated amino acids have a long shelf life, reduce water usage and are also authorized for use in organic farming in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Because of their natural origin, they are exempt from MRLs in many countries. For more information, go to http://www.sicit2000.it.

