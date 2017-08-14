New Book Reveals “Happiness” for Women Linked to Fathers

Could a woman’s early relationship with her father be the source of happiness or sadness in her life? For many, the answer may surprise you.

In the newly released book, “The Secret Life of Fathers” (2nd Edition), behaviorist James I. Bond tackles the rarely discussed influence of father-daughter relationships on both men and women.

Through breakthrough research and eavesdropping on 101 father of daughters when no woman was in the room, the book examines the subtle and dramatic influences fathers have over their daughters, often without realizing it. It details how, from an early age, daughters encouraged to express their unique opinions, especially when they differ from that of their father, will often extend into adulthood, where the woman will often be more comfortable expressing her own opinions, even when they differ from others.

Beyond childhood, the book identifies subtle and life-changing influences the father-daughter relationship can have on relationship and career choices, and even on selection of mates. At a deeper level, it explores how a woman’s ability to experience happiness and a sense of fulfillment throughout her life may be inextricably linked to her early interactions (or lack) with her father, in ways few women may realize.

The book also considers the impact of daughters on their fathers. From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Winston Churchill, U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump to Supreme Court Justices, even Paul McCartney and Mark Twain, it details the often-significant influence of daughters on both famous and everyday fathers.

At the heart, “The Secret Life of Fathers” (2nd Edition) is an exposee of often-provocative issues that influence the life-choices for both fathers and daughters, such as:

The question of whether men are actually brain-damaged at birth, based on a scientific anomaly that’s rarely mentioned, and how this may create a false sense in women of their self-image and how they fit into a world mostly dominated by men;

How a man’s subtle fear of women (more common than most people realize) can get in the way of deeper relationships with fathers and can create a false sense of what men are really like, that will last a lifetime for many women;

How today’s climate of political correctness may further complicate relationships for certain men, but how this may actually simplify the unique access a daughter has to influence her fathers’ opinions and decisions.

As the author explains: “This book is meant to be a page turner that will simplify relationships for men and women in ways they may not have expected.”

Described by Forbes.com as “groundbreaking,” and a “Readers’ Favorite 5-Star Award Winner,” “The Secret Life of Fathers” (2nd Edition) is now available at bookstores everywhere.



About James I. Bond and The Father-Daughter Project™

For 13 years James ran a So. California behavioral management firm, working with many of the nation’s largest organizations, when he discovered his own relationship with his middle daughter wasn’t as great as he thought. That led to interviews with fathers of daughters, and the founding of The Father-Daughter Project™. Learn more at www.TheFDProject.org

