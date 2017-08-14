Orcadian Icon, Lews Castle on the Isle of Lewis joins Luxury Scotland Group

"The addition of Lews Castle adds yet another exciting dimension to our group of Scotland’s finest hotels and luxury accommodation. This is a stunning, iconic castle steeped in history in a breathtaking location."

Lews Castle, on the Isle of Lewis, is the latest property to join Luxury Scotland’s group of the finest Scottish hotels and travel destinations. Overlooking Stornoway Harbour on the Isle of Lewis, Lews Castle was built during the 19th century by Sir James Matheson. Today the castle offers provides a stunning location for weddings, corporate retreats and celebrations - the perfect location for anyone wanting a spectacular Scottish island getaway in a grand and historic setting.

Lews Castle opened for business in 2017 after a multi-million restoration. The castle has a total of 23 bedrooms in a flexible configuration of individual suites providing apartments with one to three bedrooms. The apartments feature spacious living area, kitchen and dining areas complete with free WiFi, flat screen televisions, luxury toiletries and high quality linen and towels. The self-catering accommodation reflects a luxurious blend of classic and contemporary and include all the modern touches that today’s travellers expect. Extensive use of local craftsmanship, designers and furnishing, including the famous Harris Tweeds, pay homage to the castle’s Hebridean heritage.

As well as providing an inspired Scottish location, Lews Castle in conjunction with Natural Retreats provides a luxury concierge service and can arrange walking tours, mountain biking, segway trails, sailing, private castle tours, whisky tasting and a host of other activities.

Jeremy Hawkings, CEO of Luxury Scotland is quoted as saying: “The addition of Lews Castle adds yet another exciting dimension to our group of Scotland’s finest hotels and luxury accommodation. This is a stunning, iconic castle steeped in history in a breathtaking location.”

Located on the Isle of Lewis in the north west of Scotland, Lews Caste is readily accessible with direct flights to Stornoway from Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester airports.

Further details contact:

Jeremy Hawkings, Chief Executive, Connoisseurs Scotland

E: jeremy@luxscot.co.uk W: www.luxuryscotland.co.uk