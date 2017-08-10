Holiday Inn Express® Brand Arrives in Tuxpan, Mexico

Gerardo Murray, Regional Vice President, Brands & Marketing, Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean, IHG said: “IHG is excited to announce the arrival of the Holiday Inn Express brand to Tuxpan, a city that projects strong tourism growth. This new hotel will deliver a smart lodging option to travelers who want connectivity and convenience when on the road.”

This new-build 132-room hotel is IHG’s third property in the city, with the Holiday Inn Tuxpan hotel and Crowne Plaza Tuxpan hotel already located nearby.

Located alongside the warm, calm waters of the Tuxpan River, the property is on Carretera a La Barra Rd Km 6.5 in La Calzada neighborhood and is just five minutes away from the beach and ten minutes from the broad mangroves area. After the construction of the new Mexico-Tuxpan highway, Tuxpan is now the closest beach destination from Mexico City making it ideal for travelers seeking relaxation and ecotourism adventures alike. The property also offers convenient access to the commercial and industrial areas, and it is a one-hour drive from El Tajin Archeological area.

The Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan hotel has a 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor children’s swimming pools, outdoor swimming pool for adults, meeting space and a spacious parking lot. Guest rooms have modern design, comfortable queen, king-size, or two double beds, a sitting area with a lounge chair, 40” TV Flat Screen, iron and ironing board, minibar and an in-room coffee machine with complimentary coffee. The hotel also offers enhanced technology through IHG Connect and improved service delivery for a simple, smart travel experience.

The complimentary Desayuno Express™ bar features a full range of breakfast items, including a rotation of eggs and meat selections, pastries, yogurt, fruit, coffee, juices, and regional dishes such as Arroz a la Tumbada (a breakfast seafood rice dish containing shrimp, clams, crab and octopus prepared with a spicy tomato sauce).

The Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan hotel is owned and managed by Grupo Inmobiliario Ricsher, S.A. de C.V and is franchised by an affiliate of IHG. The property is part of IHG’s diverse family of brands in nearly 100 countries and territories. The scale and diversity of the IHG family of brands means that its hotels can meet guests’ needs whatever the occasion – whether an overnight getaway, a business trip, a family celebration or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-HOLIDAY or by going to IHG.com/HolidayInnExpress.

The Holiday Inn Express brand participates in IHG® Rewards Club. The industry’s first and largest hotel rewards program is free, and guests can enroll at IHGRewardsClub.com, by downloading the IHG®App, by calling 1-888-211-9874 or by inquiring at the front desk of any of IHG’s more than 5,200 hotels worldwide. The hotel also participates in IHG Green Engage® and offers unique programs to ensure sustainability.

IHG® currently has more than 2,500 Holiday Inn Express hotels worldwide, more than 53 of which are located throughout Mexico. IHG has hotels in nearly 100 countries, with 225 hotels and more than 38,000 rooms throughout Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.