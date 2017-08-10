Dubai Duty Free Completes Upgrade of Oracle Retail Release 16 in 8 Months

Dubai Duty Free is the first customer to upgrade to Oracle Retail Release 16, Oracle announced today. One of the largest airport retailers in the world, Dubai Duty Free provides customers with first-class service, excellent value, a wide range of quality products and a world-class shopping environment. Now employing almost 6,000 people, the brand has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing while welcoming more than 78 million shoppers in 2016.

In less than 8 months, Dubai Duty Free completed its upgrade of Oracle Retail Merchandising System, Price Management, Invoice Match, Sales Audit, Warehouse Management, Store Inventory Management and Retail Insights from Release 12 to Release 16. The upgrade project also included interfaces to e-commerce, the point-of-sale system, warehouse automation and the Oracle E-business suite.

The new functionality of Release 16 will increase user productivity through exception-based retailing, persona specific dashboards, operational efficiencies, and widespread mobility. Additionally, the new technology allows click and collect with accurate inventory visibility and best-in-class processes with Oracle Commerce and Oracle Retail.

“Oracle understands the Middle Eastern market and is constantly extending the breadth and depth of its applications to match the challenges of modern organizations in all industry sectors,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Duty Free. “Dubai Duty Free incorporates Oracle Retail solutions that reflect the retail expertise, knowledge, and understanding that we need as our business continues to grow.”

“Tata Consulting Services (TCS) partnered with my team and Oracle Retail to ensure the project was delivered on time and within budget. Dubai Duty Free established a Train the Trainer program and anointed a User Acceptance Team to ensure a smooth roll out across the enterprise,” said Cidambi. “Setting up an Oracle Customer Management Office for better turnaround time on Service Requests has helped in timely resolution of priority issues. TCS provided expertise, enthusiasm and a collaborative approach to the implementation. The implementation of Oracle Retail is one of the smoothest implementations of my retail career.”

“Airports are by definition the retail environment where speed matters most,” said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Retail. “To deploy Oracle Retail Release 16 in such rapid time reflects the pace at which technology disruption is changing the ways people shop and is an incredible achievement by Dubai Duty Free and TCS.”

About Dubai Duty Free

Founded in 1983, Dubai Duty Free recorded first-year sales of US$20 million and has grown into one of the biggest travel retail operator in the world with sales turnover of US$1.85 billion in 2016.

Now employing almost 6,000 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing and it continues to grow. Dubai Duty Free currently operates some 36,000 sqm of retail space at Dubai International Airport and 2,500 sqm at Al Maktoum International that will grow in line with the massive development plans of Dubai South, which ultimately cover some 80,000 sqm of retail.

About Oracle Retail

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.