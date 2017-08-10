Residence Inn by Marriott Makes Its Debut in London with Opening of London Bridge Property

Marriott International, Inc. has announced the opening of Residence Inn London – London Bridge, marking a debut in the capital for the company’s industry-leading extended-stay brand.

Located on Long Lane in Southwark, Residence Inn London – London Bridge offers 87 well-appointed studio, one- and two-bedroom suites with separate living, working and sleeping areas, as well as fully equipped kitchens, including refrigerator, microwave, hob, oven, dishwasher and cookware.

Guests looking for a home-from-home experience during longer stays are catered to with upscale design and amenities such as complimentary hot breakfasts, communal laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and a 24/7 Grab ’n Go Market in the lobby. An onsite, state-of-the-art fitness centre is available 24/7 and custom running routes can be accessed via MapMyFitness, thanks to the brand’s global partnership with Under Armour Connected Fitness.

Well-connected, with good transport links, and a short walk from some of the city’s main historic attractions such as Tower Bridge and St. Paul’s Cathedral, Residence Inn London – London Bridge is ideally situated for leisure and business travellers alike.

Residence Inn by Marriott will also open a second London property later this year. Residence Inn London – Kensington will be situated on Warwick Road in Earls Court, offering 307 suites with easy access to The Kensington Olympia Exhibition Centre as well as The Victoria and Albert museum, the Science Museum, Royal Albert Hall, and the Natural History museum.

Both properties, owned by a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, will be operated under a franchise agreement with hotel management company and specialists in the extended-stay market, Cycas Hospitality – London’s second largest operator of serviced apartment and apart-hotels.

John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe at Marriott International said: “London is a key, strategic destination for extended-stay travel and we are delighted to debut the world-leading Residence Inn by Marriott brand here with not one, but two new properties that offer a home-away-from-home experience for business and leisure guests alike.”

John Wagner, Founding Partner of Cycas Hospitality said: “We are thrilled to welcome the world-class Residence Inn brand to the extended-stay sector in London and to our own expanding hotel portfolio. We look forward to creating memorable moments for all our guests visiting these two new Residence Inn properties. Delivering a first-rate guest experience is in the DNA of all our Cycas Hospitality staff and we have an excellent track record to prove it.”

don properties will be joined by new openings in Aberdeen and Amsterdam in early 2018, growing the European portfolio from three to seven hotels. These four additions alone will see almost 600 rooms added to the Residence Inn portfolio, and there are a further seven properties anticipated by the end of 2019.

# # #Residence Inn

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Central America. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximise their time and thrive while they travel. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent guest programme. Members earn their choice of points toward free vacations or frequent flyer mileage for dollars spent at any of the more than 4,000 Marriott hotels worldwide. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, “like” Residence Inn on Facebook: www.facebook.com/residenceinn and follow Residence Inn on Twitter: www.twitter.com/residenceinn.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,200 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 125 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Cycas Hospitality

Cycas Hospitality is an award-winning hotel management company specialising in extended-stay hotels in the UK and Europe. It is the second largest operator of serviced apartment/apart-hotels in London. It combines real world, first-hand experience of hotel management with expertise in real estate investment and development.

The Cycas Hospitality mantra is ‘our job is not over until we get a smile’. Traditional HR strategies are replaced with a Culture Team which recruits friendly and welcoming staff based on their personality. This is the backbone of the Cycas philosophy and key to every Cycas managed hotel delivering a first-class guest experience. www.cycashospitality.com

