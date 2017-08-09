Los Angeles Serves as Inspiration for Poet Laureate’s Anthology

There is more to Los Angeles than Hollywood, the Lakers, the upscale shopping centers, or the glitzy lights. It’s about life – or in poet laureate Radomir Vojtech Luza’s perspective, the highs and lows of living life. Los Angeles engages Luza and vice versa, and thus a collection of poetry and prose titled “Eros of Angels” (AuthorHouse, 2016) is published.



“Eros of Angels” is part anthology and part journal, where Luza bares his soul and reveals the state of his heart and mind as he survived the urban jungle that is Los Angeles. It is as if all experiences and memories of Luza’s life had descended on the City of Angels, giving way to the creation of the powerful and touching works in the collection. There are many poems as there are emotions, so one could say that “Eros of Angels” comes to life at every turn of the page.



Luza, through his book, is bursting with feeling and it is human to feel anything that reaches the depths of their heart and soul or being. Two noteworthy poems include: “12 Poems in Three Days” which affirms his love of poetry and his commitment to the art and “Actress Armed”, a poem about his artistic mother who failed to touch while the iron was hot.



More poems await the avid poetry readers, who will get their copies of Luza’s “Eros of Angels,” available at http://www.erosofangels.com





“Eros of Angels”

Written by Radomir Vojtech Luza

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date January 22, 2016

Paperback price: $27.95



About the Author

Radomir Vojtech Luza, who was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1963, owes his love of art and politics to his Czech parents, Radomir Sr. and Libuse Podhraska. Luza is a poet laureate of North Hollywood, California; a Pushcart Prize nominee; the author of twenty-six books; and an award-winning wordsmith. His poetry has appeared in over seventy literary journals, magazines, anthologies, and websites such as KYSO Flash, Askew, Nerve Cowboy, Cultural Weekly, and the LUMMOX Anthology I–IV. Radomir has featured his poetry over one hundred times across the country.

Luza, who graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1985, as well as Jesuit High School in New Orleans in 1981, has hosted over a dozen readings in cities such as New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Los Angeles. Radomir currently hosts Unbuckled: NoHo Poetry with Mary Anneeta Mann at TU Studios in North Hollywood on the first Saturday of each month.

