Casio to Release Digital Camera for Customizable Beauty Shots

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of the EX-ZR5100, the latest addition to its EXILIM family of digital cameras. The new camera enables users to capture beautiful face shots, just the way they want, thanks to its customizable Make-up Mode and enhanced device intelligence. Under the brand concept of “Amazing Gear,” EXILIM cameras continue to deliver new ways to enjoy digital picture-taking.

The EX-ZR5100 is equipped with the same highly customizable Make-up Mode inherited from the EX-TR80, released in February. Skin Smoothness, Skin Tone, Face Brightness, and Sculpt can each be set using seven different types or levels, allowing users to choose their desired natural appearance more precisely.

In addition to the tilt-type LCD and Front Shutter features convenient for self-portraits, the new model is equipped with a 19mm* super-wide-angle lens, making it easy for users to take self-portraits including friends or background subjects, with just one hand. It even has the Make-up Art function appreciated by owners of the EX-FR100L, released in March 2017. This function lets users enjoy various shooting effects combined with beautiful skin appearance. In addition to the popular HDR and Vivid effects, which enable the balancing of beautiful skin tones and colorful backgrounds in the same photo, users can also choose from five other artistic photo effects: Blurred Background, Elegant, Foggy, Fairy, and Nostalgia. Among these, the newly developed Blurred Background effect makes the subject stand out by softening the background focus while applying beautiful make-up appearance to the face. This new function lets users shoot beautiful portraits with a single touch, and it is also perfect for self-portraits.

*19mm equivalent to 35mm film

For taking high quality pictures, the new EX-ZR5100 is equipped with a 1/1.7-inch back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a bright F2.7 wide-angle lens. It is also great for taking pictures in cafes and interior locations that are not well lit. In addition, captured images can be automatically sent to a paired smartphone, letting users quickly post high-quality photos of themselves, including beautiful skin effects, on social media sites.

Body Colors: White, Pink, Black