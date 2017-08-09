Radford Neville joins BBC Studios as Head of Production for drama series and serials

Radford Neville, a former executive producer at Left Bank Pictures, is to join BBC Studios as Head of Production for drama series and serials.

Radford spent his early TV years as a 1st Assistant Director working on dramas including Jane Eyre, Ashes to Ashes and Spooks for the BBC; Cracker and Hornblower for ITV and Britz for Channel 4 before becoming a producer where he worked for many indies including Left Bank, Kudos, Working Title and Big Talk, as well as directly for the BBC (The Game, EastEnders). He has worked on shows for all the major UK broadcasters including The Borrowers and Loving Miss Hatto for the BBC; Wuthering Heights and Married, Single, Other for ITV and Youngers for E4. Radford executive produced series 4 and 5 of ITV’s DCI Banks for Left Bank Pictures.

Nick says: “I am absolutely thrilled that Radford will be joining BBC Studios. His extensive experience working across a broad range of roles on many brilliant dramas will be a huge asset, given the scale and volume of shows he’ll be looking after on our series and serials slate.”

Radford says: “I’m excited to be joining BBC Studios at the beginning of its journey into the commercial world and really looking forward to working on such a varied and impressive slate of shows"

Radford takes up his post in September and will be working across a portfolio of BBC Studios’ drama series and serials including Our Girl, Doctor Who, Silent Witness and Luther.