Nokia Bell Labs leads project to develop next generation 5G platform-as-a-service for 5G era

Nokia Bell Labs is to lead a consortium of industry vendors, operators, IT companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and European academic institutions to build over the next 24 months the Next Generation Platform-as-a-Service (NGPaaS) for the 5G era. The consortium is part of the 5G Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership (5G-PPP), launched in 2014 as an initiative between the European Union and telecom concerns.

5G standard is emerging at a particular time in technology history when the cloud is deeply transforming many industries and services. As such, innovations have to be cloud-native in order to be successful and this means adopting a model beyond the current telco Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model: a Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model.

Such a 5G cloud-native platform has two key features:

An ideal 5G cloud-native platform must facilitate building, shipping and running virtual network function (VNF) applications with ’telco-grade’ quality in terms of latency, reliability and capacity, thereby delivering the promise of 5G performance.

It must also combine all sorts of third-party applications with those VNF, thereby creating more versatile and powerful cloud objects breaking silos between connectivity (to humans, robots, sensors, etc.) and computing (machine learning, big data, video applications).

Such a platform does not exist today. With NGPaaS, the consortium’s goal is to realise the vision of adopting the PaaS model to optimally support cloud-native 5G systems.

Bessem Sayadi, consortium project leader and research manager for Nokia Bell Labs, said: “The consortium’s ambition for developing a next generation PaaS is to enable developers to collaborate within the 5G ecosystem (operator, vendor, third party) in order to ignite new businesses; thereby increasing market scale and improving market economics.”

Industry and academia players included in the consortium

Vendors and IT: Nokia Bell Labs France (FR), Nokia (IL), ATOS (ES),

Operators: BT (UK), Orange (FR)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises: Virtual Open Systems (FR), Vertical M2M (FR), B-COM (FR), ONAPP (UK)

Academia: University of Milano-Bicocca (IT), Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (DTU), IMEC (BE),

Nokia Bell Labs has been a major force in driving and participating in 5G research and industry collaboration. It looks at PaaS as an essential stepping stone for service providers seeking to gain the greatest benefit from the carrier cloud as they evolve their networks. In addition to leading the NGPaaS consortium, Nokia Bell Labs is also cooperating with key academic partners and is active in various events such as ICC, MWC, OpenStack Summit and OPNFV to discuss with the research community how to achieve this goal.

About Nokia Bell Labs

Nokia Bell Labs is the world-renowned industrial research arm of Nokia. Over its 90-year history, Bell Labs has invented many of the foundational technologies that underpin information and communications networks and all digital devices and systems. This research has resulted in 8 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards, three Japan Prizes, a plethora of National Medals of Science and Engineering, as well as an Oscar, two Grammy’s and an Emmy award for technical innovation. Nokia Bell Labs continues to conduct disruptive research focused on solving the challenges of the new digital era, defined by the contextual connection and interaction of everything and everyone, as described in the book, The Future X Network: A Bell Labs Perspective. www.bell-labs.com

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com