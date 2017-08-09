Change to Diageo Board of Directors

Philip Scott joined the Diageo plc Board as a Non-Executive Director in October 2007. After nine years, Philip Scott stood down from his role as Chair of Diageo’s Audit Committee in December 2016. Philip will retire as a Non-Executive Director at Diageo plc’s Annual General Meeting in London on 20 September 2017.

