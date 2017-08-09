Samsung Joins MulteFire Alliance to Accelerate Small Cell Deployments for Enterprises Globally

Samsung Electronics America today announced it has joined the MulteFire Alliance, an independent, diverse and international member-driven consortium defining and promoting MulteFire™. As a member, Samsung is focused on enabling market adoption of MulteFire-based small cells for deployment in private networks and by telecom operators.

“At Samsung, we believe that enterprises can provide employees and customers with telco-grade mobile connectivity within their facility through the use of private LTE networks built with MulteFire,” said Imran Akbar, Vice President and General Manager for Wireless Enterprise Business at Samsung Electronics America. “We are committed to contributing to industry ecosystems that are small cell-centric as an important part of our strategy, and we look forward to collaborating with Alliance members as we bring MulteFire to the global market.”

MulteFire is an LTE-based technology for small cells operating in solely unlicensed and shared spectrum without the need of a licensed spectrum anchor, and is designed to fairly co-exist with other wireless transmission technologies and improving spectrum management. On top of the elimination of customers’ concerns to acquire licensed spectrum, qualities such as LTE-level performance and Wi-Fi-like deployment simplicity make the technology a highly attractive option.

MulteFire broadens the LTE opportunities to serve new and existing service providers, including internet service providers, cable operators and neutral hosts. It also empowers enterprises of all sizes – such as a construction company or manufacturing facility – to take advantage of mobile connectivity.

Furthermore, a MulteFire network can delivers enhanced coverage, improved capacity, seamless mobility and a future-proof technology for self-organizing, hyper-dense small cell deployments, leveraging robust wireless connectivity for an enterprise’s desired areas/coverage. It powers everything from push-to-talk and cellular voice services to Internet of Things (IoT) and data applications for worker safety.

“Samsung recognizes the importance of small cell development and the influence that organizations such as the MulteFire Alliance can have to encourage innovation,” said Mazen Chmaytelli, President, MulteFire Alliance and Sr. Director Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to have the company join us as we support the industry’s efforts to bring MulteFire products to market in the near future and enable new deployments such as private networks for the industrial IoT.”

As a pioneer in small cell technology, Samsung is a leader in deploying products and services with global operators to redefine wireless connectivity. By joining forces with various alliances, including MulteFire Alliance, and broadening interactions with industry players, Samsung plans to continue to develop solutions that will enable enterprises to take direct advantage of LTE-based technologies around the world.

