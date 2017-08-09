NASA Awards Space Science, Data Analysis Contract

NASA has awarded a contract to ADNET Systems, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland, to provide Earth and space science research and development at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Space Science and Data Analysis (SESDA) IV is a cost-plus, fixed-fee support services contract with a two-year base period and options to extend the contract through Sept. 30, 2022. The total value of the contract, including options, is approximately $242 million.

The purpose of this contract is to support a broad range of science disciplines, including solar and space plasma physics, astrophysics and astronomy, planetary studies, atmospheric science and climatology, oceanography, land processes, geodynamics and solid earth geographics.

Adnet also will also provide for the development and use of scientific computer systems; engineering data analysis systems; engineering efforts to develop new technologies for scientific instrumentation; software application development and implementation; and computer system management for science exploration research.

