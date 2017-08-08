BAE Systems unveils Innovative Multiple-object Tracking Radar for test ranges

The solution was unveiled at the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama.

BAE Systems developed the iMOTR solution over the past two years using the company’s internal research and development funding. The project focuses on leveraging existing in-house radar designs matched with COTS components — including those improving gallium nitrate, radio frequency, and analog-to-digital technologies — to design a highly capable, yet affordable multiple-object tracking radar.

“The successful design of iMOTR leveraged industry advances in performance, availability, and affordability for both hardware and software,” said Mark Keeler, acting president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector. “It will deliver a multiple-object tracking radar solution best matched to meet the ever increasing demands of test and evaluation ranges worldwide.”

The iMOTR features a C-band or X-band active electronically scanned array antenna and enhanced clutter suppression for improved accuracy assessments of object launch data, which provides more precise flight-path tracking for objects travelling close to the ground. Tracking information can be shared with other radars or data collection sensors in real-time. The radar is also equipped to provide higher precision TSPI data on a greater number of multiple objects in flight above today’s test range radars. These added capabilities will allow the test and evaluation community to test larger, more complex scenarios that are critical to developing the next generation of solutions to enhance national security.

“Our iMOTR solution is inexpensive compared to the legacy multiple-object tracking radar systems currently in use on test ranges,” said Keeler. “Yet, it delivers the enhanced radar performance capabilities necessary to meet today’s test range requirements and will also reduce test range operation and sustainment costs.”

The iMOTR is mounted on a commercial trailer optimized for enhanced mobility. It is also ruggedized and weather-proof to resist shock, dust, sand, humidity, and rain to improve performance and sustainability.

BAE Systems, a worldwide leader in test range solutions for more than 40 years, delivers a broad range of solutions and services including intelligence analysis, cyber operations, IT, systems development, systems integration, and operations and maintenance to enable militaries and governments to recognize, manage, and defeat threats. The company takes pride in supporting critical national security missions that protect the nation and those who serve.