Motivational Writer Exhorts Readers to Unlock the Power Within

In her insightful and thought-provoking book “The Infinite intelligence: The Ladder of Success” (Xlibris, 2008), Afoma Eguh-Okafor tells readers they have the potential to become anyone they want to be – But first they need to believe they can achieve whatever they conceive. The secret lies in tapping the source of their inner power: the infinite intelligence.



Throughout her book, the author emphasizes the importance of positive mental attitude in playing the game of life and its role in harnessing the divine power or energy source that is the infinite intelligence. Through self-development one could bend the world to their will and make the impossible happen.



While everyone has the power to achieve whatever they conceive, one needs to bring their inner vision to a point where they can see it and accept it. They need to catch the vision of who they really are and what they can do in order to access the infinite intelligence. To maximize it, one should engage in hard work and change their mindset.



“The Infinite Intelligence” serves not only to remind readers of their unique genius but also to motivate them to act. The author reiterates each individual has the choice – and the tools – to make their dreams come true. “Success is not an accident; you are made rich with choice,” says the author.



Eguh-Okafor’s “The Infinite intelligence: The Ladder of Success” is available on Amazon and Xlibris.





“The Infinite intelligence: The Ladder of Success”

Written by Afoma Eguh-Okafor, MD

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 7, 2008ss

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author



Afoma Eguh-Okafor, MD is originally from the Nations of Africa, and with time through trials and tribulations achieved a great success. She is two-time award-winning author with the International Society of Poets, Mrs. Nigeria International 2012 and Mrs. Africa International 2013. She overcame a tremendous amount of cultural and stereotypical differences and in spite of all, she believes that only one can stop oneself and if one believes, they will definitely achieve. Afoma excelled in her field of endeavors with an un-denying inward strength that keeps her keeping on as she demonstrated in every page in the book.

