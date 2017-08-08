Nationally Acclaimed Interior Design Firm, Lita Dirks & Co., Hires Purchasing Agent, Allison Verkhovoy

“We’re thrilled to have Allison Verkhovoy (pictured above) join our talented team,” says Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “Her extreme attention to detail, strong organizational skills and logistical management brings great value."

Denver-based interior design and model merchandising company, Lita Dirks & Co., recently welcomed Allison Verkhovoy as the newest addition to its experienced staff.

Verkhovoy successfully transitioned into the interior design and purchasing industry from an established career in procurement and logistics. She most recently worked for Chipotle Mexican Grill as an IT procurement analyst, where she effectively fitted restaurants and headquarters with the necessary software to efficiently work. Allison, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the company’s project purchasing, coordination and management.

“I’m excited to continue my career at Lita Dirks & Co.,” states Verkhovoy. “This is a great opportunity for me to work in a growing industry while utilizing my creative and logistical experiences,” she adds.

“We’re thrilled to have Allison join our talented team,” says Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “Her extreme attention to detail, strong organizational skills and logistical management brings great value to both our clients and our purchasing department.”

Lita Dirks & Co., one of the nation’s most versatile and awarded interior design and merchandising companies, has designed model homes, clubhouses and sales and design centers for large and small builders for more than 20 years. The firm comprises a team of NCIDQ certified designers who bring quality and creative solutions to their clients. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, Lita Dirks & Co. creates designs throughout the country. More information on the company can be found at www.litadirks.com.