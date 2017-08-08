Ingram Micro Named Distributor of the Year by Planar

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it was named Distributor of the Year by Planar, a Leyard company and global leader in display and digital signage technology.

Ingram Micro was recognized for outstanding overall performance among Planar distributors, including year-over-year business growth of more than 75 percent. Planar also commended Ingram Micro for its superior and specialized business development, technical and supply chain leadership, as well developing an in-depth marketing, sales and technical expertise in Planar Pro AV/digital signage solutions. The annual award was presented to Ingram Micro at InfoComm 2017, held last month in Orlando, Fla.

“Planar is pleased to recognize Ingram Micro as our Distributor of the Year,” said Nick Begleries, director of sales, Planar. “Ingram Micro continues to impress and lead with their dedicated resources and willingness to implement creative strategies for mutual success. Ingram Micro is our largest digital signage distributor and continues to expand our reach to more channel partners and introduce us to new markets and sales opportunities.”

“We are honored to be recognized two years in a row by Planar as a strategic go-to-market alliance partner and Distributor of the Year,” said Kevin Prewett, director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Together Planar and Ingram Micro’s Specialty Technologies team developed and delivered high-touch Pro AV/digital signage enablement resources which accelerated sales and enabled an exceptional partner experience. We are excited to build on the success of our Planar relationship and continue to empower our channel partners with the support and resources needed to quickly identify, capture and close more business.”

Throughout the year, Ingram Micro’s Specialty Technologies team helped Planar penetrate and grow in vertical markets and technologies including DC/POS, Pro/AV, physical security and unified communications and collaboration (UCC). The team continuously worked with Planar to develop business and marketing strategies, and provided ongoing engagement, communication and support to help Planar and channel partners meet their end goals.

About Ingram Micro

