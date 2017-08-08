Touch Dynamic Redesigns Printer Base Exclusively Around Epson TM-m30 Receipt Printer

At RSPA RetailNOW, Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, announced that Touch Dynamic, a leading manufacturer of all-in-one POS systems, is redesigning its printer base exclusively around the Epson TM-m30 receipt printer. The printer’s compact, sleek and versatile design will benefit the wide variety of industries Touch Dynamic serves, including hospitality, retail, manufacturing and gaming. Touch Dynamic will be showing the Epson solution at RSPA RetailNOW, Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, booth #901.

“Touch Dynamic has a close partnership with Epson,” said Craig Partiz, president of Touch Dynamic. “The Epson brand equals quality and that is the most important thing we provide our customers: top quality products. That is why when we decided to make our printer base lighter and sleeker, we chose to integrate it exclusively with Epson’s innovative TM-m30 receipt printer. Space restrictions are a big issue for our customers and this Epson printer’s small size helps save precious real estate. Other features, such as the one power cord that powers the entire device, deliver true convenience as well.”

To address customer issues such as space restrictions, environmental roadblocks and peripheral specifications, Touch Dynamic’s redesigned universal printer base with the integrated Epson TM-m30, will be compatible with all Touch Dynamic all-in-ones, including the Acrobat, Pulse, Breeze, Breeze Performance and Breeze 18.5.

“With its refreshed printer base, Touch Dynamic has shown once again that it understands the demands on channel partners and the need to provide top quality and unique products to help them meet their specific customer requirements,” said Tom Kettell, Director, Commercial Channel Sales - North America, Epson America, Inc. “They have been a valued Epson partner for more than five years, and together, we provide a complete all-in-one POS solution for our customers. We are looking forward to continuing this strong relationship and sustained growth together.”

Availability

Touch Dynamic’s designed universal printer base integrated with the Epson TM-m30 will be available in Q3 of this year though Touch Dynamic and its distribution partners. Touch Dynamic also separately sells the Epson Mobilink™ P20, TM-70II, TM-T88V, TM-T20 and

TM-U220 receipt printers. For more information on where to buy the solution, please visit http://www.touchdynamic.com/buy.

Epson TM-m30 POS Receipt Printer

The sleek, versatile TM-m30 POS receipt printer offers the freedom to print 3" receipts from virtually any mobile device and/or desktop PC. Ideal for most environments, its modular casing can switch from a top-load to front-load configuration. It features simple integration with mobile POS environments, intuitive functionality and advanced connectivity and has the added convenience of only using one power source for tablets and printers, which is exclusive from Epson.

About Touch Dynamic

Founded in August of 2001, Touch Dynamic is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of all-in-one touch terminals, small form factor PCs, touch screen monitors and mobile POS devices for a variety of industries. We understand the demands on our channel partners and provide unique products and additional value-added services to help them meet the specific needs of their customers. Touch Dynamic has leveraged our employee’s extensive experience in these markets to develop a focused product base of unmatched quality and features. We back it with a sales and support staff that is highly skilled and motivated to solve any issue that might arise. For more information, visit www.touchdynamic.com.

About Epson America, Inc.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson’s advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson’s Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation.Mobilink is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.