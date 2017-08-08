A Spiritual Journey: Christianity or Islam?

A thorough look into the complexities of today’s political and spiritual problems, ‘Louise’s Choice…’ imparts to readers an understanding and resolution to the ills that plague most societies. It is a tale that transcends religions, beliefs, and nationalities, digging deeper to find answers to life’s timeless questions.

Sometimes life can force one to choose between ignorance and wisdom, right and wrong, and understanding and peace of mind. In a riveting fusion of romance and spirituality, Dr. Thomas E. Berry chronicles a tale that will enlighten, thrill, and tug at readers’ hearts in “Louise’s Choice…”

Louise has the best of both worlds. She has a doting father who loves her with all his heart and she is engaged to be married and is living her dream as the top of her class. But a one-sentence letter printed in bold red ink altered everything. Her father, a distinguished professor of religious philosophy, gets tangled with a notorious extremist group from the Middle East. Louise is in grave danger. Kidnapped and forced to marry, she is given two choices—Christianity or Islam. In which God should her faith lie?

A thorough look into the complexities of today’s political and spiritual problems, “Louise’s Choice…” imparts to readers an understanding and resolution to the ills that plague most societies. It is a tale that transcends religions, beliefs, and nationalities, digging deeper to find answers to life’s timeless questions.

“Louise’s Choice…”

Written by Thomas E. Berry, PhD

Dr. Thomas E. Berry is a retired professor of Russian language and literature. The Russian government presented him with a “Gramota,” an award created by Catherine the Great for strengthening relations with the US. He has lectured for John Hopkins University, the Smithsonian Institution, the Russian Cultural Center of the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, and on numerous international cruise lines. He has also published eleven academic books and eight novels under his name.