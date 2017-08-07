Oracle Named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management

Oracle today announced that it has been named a leader in Gartner’s 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management*” report. Oracle believes this placement is another proof point of momentum for Oracle’s hybrid cloud strategy with Oracle WebCenter Sites and growth for Oracle Content and Experience Cloud, part of the Oracle Cloud Platform.

“We believe this placement is further validation of Oracle’s continued momentum in the content as a service space and larger PaaS and SaaS market,” said Amit Zavery, senior vice president, product development, Oracle Cloud Platform. “Without proper tools, organizations cannot manage all types of content in a meaningful way. Not only does our solution put content in the hands of its owners, but it also offers the versatility and comprehensiveness to support a broad range of initiatives.”

According to Gartner, “Leaders should drive market transformation. Leaders have the highest combined scores for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They are doing well and are prepared for the future with a clear vision and a thorough appreciation of the broader context of digital business. They have strong channel partners, a presence in multiple regions, consistent financial performance, broad platform support and good customer support. In addition, they dominate in one or more technologies or vertical markets. Leaders are aware of the ecosystem in which their offerings need to fit.”

Oracle’s capabilities extend beyond the typical role of content management. Oracle provides low-code development tools for building digital experiences that exploit a service catalog of data connections. Oracle Content and Experience Cloud enables organizations to manage and deliver content to any digital channel to drive effective engagement with customers, partners, and employees. With Oracle Content and Experience Cloud, organizations can enable content collaboration, deliver consistent omni-channel experience with one central content hub.

Download Gartner’s 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management” here.

Oracle WebCenter Sites and Oracle Content and Experience Cloud enable organizations to build rich digital experiences with centralized content management, providing a unified repository to house unstructured content, enabling organizations to deliver content in the proper format to customers, employees and partners, within the context of familiar applications that fit the way they work.

* Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management,” Mick MacComascaigh, Jim Murphy, July 2017