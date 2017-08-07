Verizon ups the ante: introducing the rewards program that you really, really want

You asked, and we listened. You want a rewards program that’s simple, personalized and gives you real value and experiences. We think you deserve the best – the best network, the best customer service and rewards you really, really want. That’s why there’s Verizon Up, a new rewards program that is breaking the mold with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, VIP tickets to events and everyday rewards. This is our way of saying thank you to our customers.

“We spent a lot of time speaking to customers who were telling us they were frustrated with existing reward programs on the market,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. “They didn’t want to spend time tracking or accumulating thousands of points in exchange for trivial items. They wanted rewards that have real value and were rooted in experiences,” said Scotti. “That’s how Verizon Up came to life, it’s digital only, simple to use, rewards are constant and relevant, and it connects you with brands and access to experiences you know and love.”

Verizon Up is simple earn rewards by just paying your monthly bill. For every $300 spent on your Verizon Wireless bill, earn one credit that can be redeemed for rewards and experiences. One credit equals one reward, super simple. Each credit allows for instant gratification which means as soon as you earn it, you can use it. Every month there are six new customized rewards to choose from. Customers can select exciting rewards from partners such as:

Apple Music: 4 months free for new subscribers and existing subscribers receive an extra month free

JetBlue: 20% off R/T flight and 1,000 TrueBlue loyalty points

HBO NOW: first 3 months of a subscription

Additional partners will be added monthly. Better yet, enrollment in Verizon Up is convenient, paper-free and no cost through the My Verizon App. Credits can be redeemed for 60 days after they are earned.

There are four types of rewards to choose from:

Everyday Rewards: Free services and discounts to some of today’s hottest brands such as Amazon, Headspace, Boxed, Electronic Arts and DonorsChoose.org.

Free services and discounts to some of today’s hottest brands such as Amazon, Headspace, Boxed, Electronic Arts and DonorsChoose.org. Verizon Rewards : Bank up to $10 towards your next Verizon device purchase. Save up these rewards and it could total $240 off your next device, discounts on accessories and bonus data (1GB or 2GB).

: Bank up to $10 towards your next Verizon device purchase. Save up these rewards and it could total $240 off your next device, discounts on accessories and bonus data (1GB or 2GB). Super Tickets: Access to the most sought after events in sports, music and entertainment, such as NFL and Broadway shows.

Access to the most sought after events in sports, music and entertainment, such as NFL and Broadway shows. Dream Tickets: Once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as tickets to NFL events including Kickoff in New England, 2018 Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LII.

Launching Up with exclusive Lady Gaga experiences

Verizon Up is all about experiences that are meant to be shared, tweeted and posted. An unforgettable experience is access to Lady Gaga’s sold out U.S. tour. Verizon is partnering with Lady Gaga to create a special section of seats for Up members that gets you up close and personal with Lady Gaga.