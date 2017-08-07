Preventing Occupational Hazards due to Heat Exposure and Temperature Extremes

July and August are the months that typically bring the hottest outdoor temperatures. These hot and often humid conditions can create health and safety challenges for workers in countless outdoor occupations. Many other workers are subject to hot conditions year-round due to the physical activities of their jobs, contact with heated objects or radiant heat sources.



All employers are responsible for providing a safe work environment for their workers. This includes protecting them from temperature extremes. In hot environments, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports, “Employers should establish a complete heat illness prevention program to prevent heat illness. This includes: providing workers with water, rest and shade; gradually increasing workloads and allowing more frequent breaks for new workers or workers who have been away for a week or more to build a tolerance for working in the heat (acclimatization); modifying work schedules as necessary; planning for emergencies and training workers about the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and their prevention; and monitoring workers for signs and symptoms of heat illnesses. Workers newly exposed to heat or those that have been away from work and are returning can be most vulnerable to heat stress and they must be acclimatized.”



“While heat-related illnesses can happen any time of the year, we see many more cases occurring during the hot temperatures and humid conditions of summer,” said Zahid Iqbal, MPH, CIH, Technical Director at Clark Seif Clark. “These hot conditions can impact workers involved in thousands of occupations with reactions ranging from heat rashes and cramps to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death in extreme circumstances.”



To assist employers in providing a safe work environment, as required by law, CSC offers industrial hygiene consulting services. CSC’s professionals create programs to help minimize worker exposures to temperature extremes and numerous other occupational hazards. They also offer comprehensive occupational testing and monitoring services, and develop heat stress related illness hazard communication training for employers.



To learn more about this or other industrial hygiene, occupational, environmental, indoor air quality, health and safety services, please visit www.csceng.com, email csc@csceng.com or call (800) 807-1118.



About Clark Seif Clark

CSC was established in 1989 to help clients in both public and private sectors address indoor air quality, occupational, environmental, and health and safety (EH&S) issues. CSC is a leading provider of these services with multiple offices along the western seaboard and southwest. The company believes in science-based protocols and has a strong background in engineering, making them the preferred environmental consultants to industrial clients, healthcare facilities, architects, schools, builders, contractors, developers and real estate professionals.

