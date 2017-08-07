Director-General condemns the killing of Iraqi TV reporters Harb Hazaa al-Dulaimi and Soudad al-Douri

The Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, today condemned the killing of two Iraqi journalists, reporter Harb Hazaa al-Dulaimi and cameraman Soudad al-Douri, whose bodies were found in the village of Imam Gharbi south of Mosul on 30 July.

“I condemn the killing of Harb Hazaa al-Dulaimi and Soudad al-Douri,” said the Director-General. “Their death is a terrible reminder of the unacceptable toll paid by courageous media workers dedicated to keeping us informed. Targeting of journalists in conflict situations is an intolerable war crime, recognized as such by the Geneva Conventions.”

Both men were reportedly killed on 7 July while covering fighting for Iraqi TV channel Hona Salaheddinon.

