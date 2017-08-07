Trailblazing health insurance fund deal for Deutsche Telekom

A major order for T-Systems: 23,500 health insurance fund employees in Germany will get their telecommunications services in magenta. “This is a very important strategic deal for us,” said T-Systems CEO Reinhard Clemens.

Over the next five years, gkv informatik will rely on the expertise and telecommunications portfolio of the Bonn-based telco. One of the leading IT service providers to statutory health insurance funds in Germany, gkv informatik provides a wide variety of services to its shareholders BARMER, AOK Nordost, AOK NORDWEST, AOK Rheinland/Hamburg, AOK Sachsen-Anhalt and Hanseatische Krankenkasse – from data center operations to mobile devices and innovative communication solutions. 850 employees at gkv informatik ensure that their users get reliable IT and telecommunications services.

T-Systems has been a service provider to BARMER, a shareholder of gkv informatik, for more than 25 years. In a public tender, a new provider was not only sought for BARMER, but also for gkv informatik and AOK Nordost. After twelve months of intensive negotiations, Deutsche Telekom’s corporate customers arm won the deal. With this step, T-Systems is not only replacing AVAYA, the current service provider of telecommunications services to gkv informatik, but is also taking on the UCC services for AOK Nordost and expanding the existing range of services provided to BARMER.

“For me, the special thing about T-Systems is the continuity of their professional customer support, in combination with consistently excellent service and consulting expertise. That’s why we ultimately decided to extend and expand the contract,” explains Georg Büttner, Managing Director at gkv informatik.

Patrick Molck-Ude, Head of the Telecommunications Division at T-Systems, adds: “We have built trust with the customer for many years. Our team has provided highly professional services and we have defined what reliable operations look like. Moreover, our innovative technology – in the Contact Center area, for example – has clearly delighted the customer.”

Around two years ago, T-Systems established a contact center that unifies the customer communication channels voice, e-mail, chat and video in a single system – among other features. As part of the new contract, this solution will be enhanced with future-enabled components such as a voice dialog system, which will make it possible to fully automate communications processes. This solution helps to improve service while cutting costs at the same time.

Deutsche Telekom’s corporate customers arm hopes that this contract will send a positive signal to the health insurance sector. Cost pressures have been a constant issue for health insurance providers. The industry has been consolidating for many years: health insurance funds are merging to get a better market position.