Hilton Secures Landmark Hotel In New York City With Opening Of Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced today that ONE UN New York will join the Hilton network as Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza on August 30 as Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ seventh local property. The landmark hotel, situated alongside the United Nations headquarters, has long welcomed both leisure and business travelers, and the world’s most esteemed leaders, diplomats and heads of state. The iconic property is now poised to deliver Hilton’s flagship hospitality to visitors from across the globe. It has completed a $68 million phased renovation since 2012, which preserved the distinctive architecture and layout of the original Kevin Roche-designed building, while upgrading the hotel’s 439 guest rooms and suites, meetings and event spaces, public areas and restaurant.

“At Hilton, we are always looking to be in the heart of the world’s top destinations that matter most to our guests and Hilton Honors members, and no city embodies this more than New York,” said David Marr, senior vice president and global head, full service brands, Hilton. “The addition of Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza brings our signature hospitality to the east side of Manhattan, and we look forward to providing exceptional guest experiences true to the Hilton brand.”

Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza offers panoramic views across the Manhattan skyline to one side, with sweeping views of the East River to the other. Nearby attractions include Grand Central Terminal, Empire State Building, Fifth Avenue, Times Square and the Broadway Theatre district.

Guest and locals alike can enjoy a variety of dining options on-property including:

Ambassador Grill: a modern, all-day dining destination, which offers fresh, globally-inspired fare including classic dishes and all-time favorites

a modern, all-day dining destination, which offers fresh, globally-inspired fare including classic dishes and all-time favorites Ambassador Lounge: set within the hotel’s signature restaurant, the lounge features an extensive menu of wine, beer and spirits for guests looking to unwind in a chic and casual setting

set within the hotel’s signature restaurant, the lounge features an extensive menu of wine, beer and spirits for guests looking to unwind in a chic and casual setting un café: perfect for the guest on the go, this venue serves freshly-brewed coffee complemented by a wide selection of pastries, salads and sandwiches

With approximately 7,500 square feet of meeting space, Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza is the perfect venue for meetings and events. The hotel offers six adaptable meeting, function and exhibit spaces with natural light and panoramic views of New York City, including the hotel’s stunning ballroom, which can accommodate up to 300 guests. Each event space comes with dedicated audio-visual and production support, and the hotel has a specialized catering and events team on hand to provide expert advice for events of any size. Guests seeking exercise have a variety of options, including a 24-hour fitness center and a year-round tennis court.

“We are very pleased that our unique property located on the grounds of the United Nations headquarters will be managed by Hilton as Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza,” said Mr. Kwek Leng Beng, Chairman of Millennium & Copthorne, Plc. “With the availability of premier accommodation and event space in midtown Manhattan, Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza will be an ideal choice for many of the Hilton loyal guests. It is a win-win situation for both Hilton and Millennium Group. We look forward to this expanded relationship with Hilton in North America and internationally.”

“With stunning skyline views, modern accommodations and amenities and a location in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, we are confident we will exceed our guests’ expectations and further establish Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza as one of the city’s top hotels. The hotel will join its sister property, Millennium Hilton New York Downtown, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, in welcoming many of the Hilton brand’s valued guests to this dignified residential area of Midtown East,” added Mr. Kwek.

Guests staying at Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza will be eligible for benefits as part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. To mark the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members who stay at Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza between August 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017 will earn 1,000 Bonus Points per night.

Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza is located at One United Nations Plaza, New York, NY, conveniently situated 10 miles from La Guardia Airport, 15 miles from John F. Kennedy Airport and less than a ten-minute walk to the Grand Central 42 St. Subway station. The hotel is owned by Millennium Hotels and Resorts and will be managed by Hilton. For more information, or to make a reservation, please call +1 212-758-1234 or visit the hotel’s website at http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/new-york/millennium-hilton-new-york-one-un-plaza-NYCUPHH/index.html

