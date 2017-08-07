Overcoming Mental Illness through Spiritual Awareness

‘I Am: This One Life’ is a timely book for those who go through the agony of mental illness. It will inspire them to embark on a spiritual journey of their own to change their lives and lead a blissful and joyful existence.

For fifty years, Carlos Alvarez Cotera suffered and withstood the onslaught of mental illness. This lifelong battle almost brought him to the point of suicide, but a spiritual transformation pulled him from the brink. In “I Am: This One Life,” he bares his soul and inspires readers by sharing his remarkable victory over adversity.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, millions suffer from mental health conditions in the United States alone. And of all the leading causes of death, suicide ranks tenth. For Cotera, mental illness impacted his life in so many ways. He struggled to avoid falling into the abyss that suffering minds are prone to do. But in his moments of darkness, he discovered the power within, a power that some may call the soul, the source, the spirit, or God—the name does not really matter. What is important is recognizing its existence. Cotera turned to this newfound knowledge and proceeded to transform his life and lead a purposeful and joyful existence.

“I Am: This One Life” is a timely book for those who go through the agony of mental illness. It will inspire them to embark on a spiritual journey of their own to change their lives and lead a blissful and joyful existence.





“I Am: This One Life”

Written by Carlos Alvarez Cotera

Kindle | $6.99

Paperback | $11.99

Hardcover | $26.75



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Carlos Alvarez Cotera is a fine artist and teacher. For fifty years, he struggled with mental illness, which he eventually overcame after a journey of spiritual awareness. He lives in South Florida.

More information about the author and his work is available at his website, www.artcotera.com.