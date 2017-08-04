BLM Technologies Now Offers Epson OmniLink TM-T88VI Series POS Printers

BLM Technologies, a leading single-source provider of digital signage, information technology services, and payment, transaction, and other financial institution hardware, and Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, announced that BLM is now offering the revolutionary Epson OmniLink® TM-T88VI series POS printers.

Epson’s OmniLink TM-T88VI series POS printers are the latest addition to its family of OmniLink intelligent POS printers. With a rich feature set for mobile POS and cloud services, the OmniLink TM-T88VI series is ideally suited for BLM Technology clients which include banks, financial institutions, retailers and other merchants where advanced connectivity and check out speed is critical.

For more than 40 years, BLM Technologies has been evaluating solutions to most effectively meet the technology and budgetary needs of its clients.

“Clients trust our recommendations; they know we are continuously researching and testing hardware and software to assess the best options for any situation,” commented Kevin Flaherty, CEO of BLM Technologies. “The Epson OmniLink TM-T88VI series meets the growing list of POS requirements from across industries for interoperability, custom web application support, mobility enablement, and instant transactions.”

“We’ve grown to value and trust the consultative approach BLM Technologies commits to each client engagement,” said Tom Kettell, director, commercial channel sales at Epson. “The flexibility and accessibility of our OmniLink TM-T88VI series pairs well with the needs of BLM’s clientele. Like Epson, BLM Technologies takes care to match the needs of their clients with forward-thinking technology that will serve them today and well into the future.”

Part of Epson’s OmniLink Merchant Services (OMS) - a suite of cloud-based solutions for the retail and hospitality markets - the OmniLink TM-T88VI series offers BLM Technologies’ clients greater flexibility and connectivity options through the following key features:

Custom Web applications — built-in Web server offers maximum flexibility and customization

— built-in Web server offers maximum flexibility and customization Management of peripherals — Epson’s ePOS™ Device Technology enables the use of the printer as a peripheral hub for mobile and cloud/browser-based POS systems

— Epson’s ePOS™ Device Technology enables the use of the printer as a peripheral hub for mobile and cloud/browser-based POS systems Connect to multiple devices simultaneously — printer can be dynamically shared by legacy POS terminals, tablets and mobile devices, as well as cloud servers

— printer can be dynamically shared by legacy POS terminals, tablets and mobile devices, as well as cloud servers Triple-interface connectivity to future-proof growing businesses — maximum flexibility with three options, including built-in USB and Ethernet

— maximum flexibility with three options, including built-in USB and Ethernet Print from web-based applications — incorporates Epson’s ePOS Print Technology

— incorporates Epson’s ePOS Print Technology Designed for the cloud — leverages best-of-breed POS apps and performs remote firmware upgrades using OMS; provides the ability to utilize Server Direct Printing for online ordering

— leverages best-of-breed POS apps and performs remote firmware upgrades using OMS; provides the ability to utilize Server Direct Printing for online ordering Distributed proximity-based printing — through Epson’s beacon1 support using BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)

— through Epson’s beacon1 support using BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) Easy printing from mobile devices — NFC —Near Field Communication technology for easy pairing with mobile devices in distributed printing environments 2

— NFC —Near Field Communication technology for easy pairing with mobile devices in distributed printing environments 2 Ultra fast transaction times — print speeds up to 350 mm/sec3, plus a high-speed auto cutter

— print speeds up to 350 mm/sec3, plus a high-speed auto cutter Advanced paper-saving functions — top-margin and character-height reduction features help reduce paper usage by up to 49 percent4

More information on the Epson OmniLink TM-T88VI series POS printers is available at http://www.blmtechnology.com/hardware/transaction-emv-printers/ and available for purchase directly from BLM Technologies.

About BLM Technologies

BLM Technologies, Inc. solves technology and automation challenges by providing end-to-end solutions in payment and transaction, digital signage, onsite repairs, maintenance repair center service, IT outsourcing, and project management services. By applying 40 years of technical expertise and a consultative, vendor-neutral approach, BLM serves thousands of customers in the U.S. by packaging hardware and services to provide complete, turnkey technology solutions for customers across multiple industries including financial, retail, restaurant, education, healthcare, and government.

A proven single-source provider of technology products and services, BLM Technologies partners with the top manufacturers in the technology industry to offer customers the newest and most innovative technology solutions available. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, BLM Technologies has additional facilities strategically located in Virginia, Missouri, and California to serve IT and repair customers quickly and conveniently. Learn more at blmtechnology.com and follow us on Twitter @blmtechnology and LinkedIn.

About Epson America, Inc.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson’s advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson’s Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).