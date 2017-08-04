moovel Group acquires Hamburg-based provider of location messenger app Familonet, Familonet GmbH

moovel creates an operating system for urban mobility that offers access to various mobility services – including booking and payment. In Germany, the mobility app moovel which is available to download free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store combines local public transport, the carsharing provider car2go, mytaxi, rental bicycles and Deutsche Bahn. Most services can be booked and paid for simply and directly via the moovel app. With the takeover of the multiple-awarded mobile company Familonet – � � � the provider of the Familonet app, which simplifies everyday communication for families and groups of friends, housemates and colleagues worldwide using intelligent geolocation functions – competencies in the area of geo-fencing and live locating can be used to develop solutions for the urban mobility of the future. At the same time, the acquisition of the 13-strong team is bolstering the moovel development team at Hamburg site. Dr. Oliver Wahlen, Chief Technology Officer of moovel Group: “The expertise and skills of Familonet are an ideal addition to the moovel development team at the Hamburg site. Both the geo-fencing technology and the team of developers with location expertise are a major win for moovel.” With the acquisition of Familonet, the number of moovel Group employees at the Hamburg site will rise to nearly 40. In total, more than 250 people work for moovel in Germany and the USA.

Successful Familonet app will still be offered in app stores worldwide

Familonet was founded in 2012 by Hauke Windmüller, Michael Asshauer and David Nellessen. In 2014, Familonet won the MobileTech Award and Webfuture Award as one of the most innovative German mobile companies and was awarded as one of the best apps of 2016 on the Google Play Store by Google. The Familonet app is used by more than 2 million people worldwide. The core markets are Germany, USA, Brazil, India and Turkey. The Familonet app will still be offered in app stores worldwide.

moovel Group acts as partner to cities and transport authorities

The moovel app and moovel transit product portfolio are being used by more than 2.9 million users in Germany and the US. In the first half of 2017, more than 10 million transactions were conducted in total worldwide using moovel apps. With the moovel transit product portfolio, the moovel Group offers white label solutions for transport associations and companies around the world and is the market leader in the USA. The white label application has been used for the first time in Germany by Karlsruhe transport association KVV since May 2017.