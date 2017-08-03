From Manager to Minister: A Journey of Spiritual Awakening

“The journey of awakening has taken me from one of the lowest points in my life to moments of extraordinary realizations and revelations.”

Former restaurant manager chronicles his inspiring transition from a hectic, thankless job to a life of enlightenment and meaningful work as a spiritual minster in “The Miracle Before Your Eyes.”

For over twenty-one years, Patrick K. McAndrew had been working a hectic job as manager of an upscale restaurant, working eighty-hour weeks, dealing with demanding bosses, and catering to difficult customers. “It felt demeaning, and I had lost passion for my work!” McAndrew describes.

His life changed when he visited Unity Institute in Chicago. There, he began his spiritual voyage. “The journey of awakening has taken me from one of the lowest points in my life to moments of extraordinary realizations and revelations,” McAndrew begins in his book. He reveals the turning point when he decided to quit his superficial lifestyle and begin experiencing the miracles of life.

Amazon customer Richard gave the book four stars: “Rev. McAndrew takes us on a journey of personal and spiritual growth that not only was a self-awakening but one that led to his becoming a minister and spiritual teacher.”





“The Miracle Before Your Eyes”

Written by Patrick K. McAndrew

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Patrick K. McAndrew has served as a spiritual minister for over eighteen years. He graduated from the Unity School of Religious Studies in Missouri, where he furthered his ministerial and spiritual studies. Since then, Patrick has continued to study various spiritual teachings and religious practices by Jesus, Siddhartha Gautama, Mohammed, Lao Tzu, and other spiritual leaders and bodies. Patrick is currently committed to spiritual teaching and imparting practical wisdom in his ministry and to the world.