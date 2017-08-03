California Cub Scouts to Speak with NASA Astronaut on Space Station

Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fisher photographed looking out of the International Space Station’s Cupola windows. Credits: NASA

Cub Scouts of the Bay Area will speak with a NASA astronaut living, working and doing research aboard the International Space Station at 1:40 p.m. EDT Monday, Aug. 7. Cub Scout Pack 643 of Lafayette, California, will host nearby Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops for the 20-minute, Earth-to-space call that will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer will answer questions from scouts assembled in the Performing Arts Theater at Acalanes High School in Lafayette.

Fischer launched to the space station in April. He’s scheduled to return to Earth in September. Before joining NASA, he attended the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

For more information on the downlink, contact Keith Trimble at 510-547-3200 or keithtrimble@icloud.com. Acalanes High School is at 1200 Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette.

The scouts of Pack 643 spent time this summer reviewing Expedition 52 mission details. They are excited for the opportunity to speak with and see a NASA astronaut living and working on the International Space Station.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). This in-flight education downlink is an integral component of NASA Education’s STEM on Station activity, which provides a variety of space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators.

