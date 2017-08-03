Bridgestone Sweeps Podium at 40th Coca-Cola Zero Suzuka 8 Hours

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that the tire manufacturer swept the podium at the 40th Coca-Cola Zero Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race, which took place July 27 through 30, 2017. This is the sixth time teams racing on Bridgestone tires have dominated the podium at this premier race. In addition to it, the teams on Bridgestone tires covered ranks from 1st to 10th.

Yuichi Nakada, Vice President and Officer, said “I would like to congratulate the members of the YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM on their third consecutive win. We are honored once again to join this prestigious race as a tire supplier for select teams. We really thank the teams and members, and are pleased that this event marked 12th consecutive victory on Bridgestone tires at Suzuka and teams on Bridgestone tires dominated top 10.”

“I’m really proud to have achieved three consecutive wins,” said Wataru Yoshikawa, team manager for YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM. “Bridgestone tires delivered great performance for 8 hours, and contributed to our win. I would like to express sincere gratitude to Bridgestone as the YAMAHA team representative for their collaboration and support with tire management.”

Kawasaki Team GREEN riders Kazuma Watanabe, Leon Haslam and Azlan Shah Bin Kamaruzaman finished second, while F.C.C. TSR Honda riders Dominique Aegerter, Randy de Puniet, and Josh Hook rounded out the podium, completing the 1-2-3 finish for Bridgestone-equipped teams.

