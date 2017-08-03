National Geographic Kids and LEGO® CITY Team Up to Help Kids Explore the Jungle

National Geographic Kids and LEGO® CITY announced that they are joining forces to inspire children to explore, discover and learn about jungles and the importance of their preservation.

Known for his impressive scientific outreach work and exploration of the “Boiling River” in the Amazon, National Geographic Explorer Andrés Ruzo is spearheading the project with the LEGO Group and National Geographic Kids, and is passionate about sharing the importance of these habitats with future “young explorers.” With LEGO City Jungle sets, vehicles and mini-figures, Ruzo has created a fun way to highlight the diversity of jungle habitats, the variety of plant and animal species, and the importance of conservation.

“Of all my expeditions to the Amazon rainforest, this was definitely the one my 9-year-old self would have not wanted to miss,” said Ruzo. “The mission: To explore the sacred and mysterious Boiling River of the Amazon, deep in the heart of the jungle. The goal: To inspire kids to care about the jungle and the planet. The tools: High-tech gear like drones, GPSes and thermal cameras – and the new LEGO CITY Jungle sets, of course!”

Ruzo continued: “I want kids to love the jungle and to want to protect and understand it as much as I do. Long before I was ever exploring the jungle, I was dreaming up my own jungle adventures as a boy. This is why I am so excited for the LEGO CITY Jungle range: I want playtime to inspire the next generation of jungle explorers.”

As part of the initiative, the LEGO Group and National Geographic Kids will also launch an exciting new competition to win a seven-day Costa Rica Family Expedition with National Geographic Expeditions to the jungles of Costa Rica in Central America. The winning family will explore the treetops and volcanic canyon landscapes of Rio Blanco, go zip lining through tropical forests surrounded by astonishing wildlife, visit a wildcat rescue center to meet orphaned ocelots and jaguars, dine in a treehouse and get to experience the real-life jungle. Open to kids ages 6 through 16 in the United States, contest entrants must imagine something they might discover deep in the jungle – and then draw it or build it with LEGO bricks. Further details are available at www.LEGO.com/jungle.

In addition to the LEGO jungle sets and contest, kids can look for a special jungle-themed issue of National Geographic Kids magazine, which, in subscriber editions, includes a LEGO CITY and National Geographic Kids “Explorer’s Handbook” – a mini guide to everything to know about the jungle. From what to pack to how to avoid predators, the Explorer’s Handbook is filled with fun facts and activities for children to dive into. The special jungle edition of the magazine goes on sale on newsstands on August 9.

Kids can also explore the jungle with LEGO CITY and National Geographic Kids online. National Geographic Kids is featuring a dedicated Jungle hub at www.natgeokids.com/jungle, jam-packed with jungle facts and fun activities for kids. Special jungle videos following Ruzo and his LEGO companions through the Amazon also are available at www.LEGO.com/jungle, taking viewers on an educational and immersive journey of adventure and discovery.

For more information, visit www.LEGO.com/jungle and www.natgeokids.com/jungle now.