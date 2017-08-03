DHL expands environmentally-friendly ‘City Hub’ concept in the Netherlands with customized electric vehicles

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has extended its successful City Hub concept for environmentally-friendly inner-city deliveries to The Hague, Netherlands with a new pilot involving electric vehicles. This will also see the first deployment of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s highly successful StreetScooter electric delivery van in the global DHL Express delivery network.

The City Hub concept was first launched in March 2017 in Utrecht, Netherlands and Frankfurt, Germany. The successful pilots in these cities linked the DHL Cubicycle – cargo bicycles, which can carry a specialized container with a load of up to 125kg – with a customized trailer carrying up to four containers. A DHL van brings the trailer into the city center, where the containers can be quickly loaded on to Cubicycles for delivery over the last mile. The latest extension of the project in The Hague will see a modified pickup version of a StreetScooter and a Nissan e-NV200 take on the last-mile delivery of up to three containers each. Combined with larger 7.5-tonne trucks that can bring a higher number of 125kg containers into the city center, this will make the overall transportation even more operationally and environmentally efficient.

“As one step on our longer-term journey to reduce emissions to zero by 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group has set a target of operating 70% of first- and last-mile delivery services with clean transport modes by 2025. The City Hub concept is one innovative way in which DHL Express is contributing towards this target,” said John Pearson, CEO, DHL Express Europe. “With its simple use of standardized containers, the City Hub is a flexible solution that will allow us to introduce more electric vehicles, bicycles and even walking couriers on inner-city routes. This, in turn, will give us an even sharper competitive advantage as more and more cities around the world focus on promoting sustainable transport systems and competition intensifies among delivery companies over the last-mile.”

The standardized containers used in the City Hub concept match the dimensions of a standard shipping pallet and can be transferred more easily and quickly between the different modes of transport within the DHL Express network. This ensures additional speed and reliability in DHL’s last-mile delivery operations for documents and small packages. The pickup configuration of the StreetScooter and the Nissan e-NV200 also ensures that each of the three containers, which are securely locked, can easily be accessed from the side of the vehicle by the delivery driver.

The electric delivery vehicles will offer a higher range and capacity for deliveries over greater distances within the city. While the initial pilot in The Hague will involve electric vehicles, the company is also planning to add Cubicycles at a later date to support deliveries over shorter distances or routes with heavier congestion. Each new vehicle or Cubicycle will replace a single standard delivery vehicle on average. Every standard delivery vehicle taken off the road by DHL Express generates an equivalent CO2 saving of over eight tons per year and a significant reduction in other emissions.

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Mission 2050: Zero Emissions

In March 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s registered a significant first for the logistics industry by announcing a commitment to reduce its logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. The mission of zero emissions logistics is supported by four interim milestones to be achieved by the year 2025 as part of the Group’s environmental protection program GoGreen:

To increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50% compared to the 2007 baseline.

To operate 70% of its own first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions, such as by bike and electric vehicle.

To generate more than 50% of sales from products and services incorporating Green Solutions

To train and certify 80% of its employees as GoGreen specialists and actively involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. The company also plans to join with partners to plant one million trees every year.

StreetScooter

In 2014, Deutsche Post DHL Group acquired StreetScooter GmbH, a former start-up committed to the mission of developing affordable electric vehicles. The company’s Post - eCommerce - Parcel division had been collaborating with StreetScooter since 2011 on the development of a dedicated electric vehicle for mail and parcel delivery. Today, there are more than 3,000 StreetScooters in operation, mainly in Germany, where Deutsche Post DHL Group operates the largest fleet of electric vehicles and has introduced emissions-free parcel delivery concepts in various cities. In the Netherlands, DHL Parcel has about 100 StreetScooters already in operation. The company has a production capacity of 10,000 StreetScooters per year and plans to double this in 2018, as it increases the number of StreetScooters within its own global fleet and expands sales of the electric delivery vehicle to third parties.