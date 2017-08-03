Groupe PSA maintained in the SRI(1)FTSE4Good Index Series

The FTSE4Good Index Series are designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices. The ratings allows investors to understand a company’s exposure to, and management of, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues.

FTSE Russell’s ESG Ratings are based on a transparent methodology that measures risk and performance of companies across 300 indicators that are wheighted according to each company’s exposure to each risk.

To proceed with the assessment, the FTSE Russell analysts examine companies’ publications, in particular their CSR Report, and send us an additional questionnaire, to which Groupe PSA answered.

(1) Socially Responsible Investment

(2) FTSE Russell is an index provider owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

(3) Environmental, Social and Governance