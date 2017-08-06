Eamon Rooney’s “Get Naked” - Free Download Tomorrow (08/07/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Eamon Rooney’s new book, “Get Naked: How to Create a Business You Love through Radical Transparency.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 7th.

Whether you run your own business or a department in a bigger one. There is the challenge of being sucked in to constant firefighting mode rather than moving the organization forward.

“Get Naked” shows you how to move from firefighting to energized Leader. It shows you how to embrace your authentic self and free up the energy and focus to sculpt a team around your strengths while being completely transparent in your motives and direction.

As you build an organization that is completely transparent, team engagement increases and customers are consistently satisfied while you, the leader, find you are increasingly energized from focusing on what you do best.

“Get Naked” by Eamon Rooney will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/07/2017 – 08/11/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073PZSS74. “Get Naked” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I highly recommend this book! Eamon has a unique coaching strategy of focusing on the spirit of the company rather than just the numbers. His is a fresh approach to applying insight and knowledge of our own personal motivation in order to grow a business that is rewarding and satisfying to business owner, employees, and customers.” – Alison Salisbury

“I just purchased Eamon’s book, ‘Get Naked’ and Wow! It is a must read for any business owner who wants to better their business. Eamon gives easy to understand, clear direction on how to create or morph a business into something you will truly enjoy being a part of for the long haul. Eamon is a great coach and mentor and through this book you will learn best practices to better structure, better hiring, better management, and how to be a better owner.” – R. Young

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Eamon is a business coach who works with small and medium sized businesses. Starting out as an Engineer he lived and worked in Japan for eight years before gaining an MBA and working he was up to run a group of four companies for a Swiss multinational electronics company. His experiences in translating theory into practical strategies for smaller businesses are what he enjoys most.