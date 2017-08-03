Colorado Motor Vehicle Self-Service Kiosks Expanding to Additional Counties

Customers can use a Colorado MV Express kiosk to renew a registration in under two minutes and walk away with their new tab.

Eleven new counties are receiving easy to use Colorado MV Express kiosks, beginning August 2017.

The Colorado MV Express self-service kiosk program was piloted in Arapahoe County beginning in February of 2017. Arapahoe County residents have processed over 12,000 kiosk transactions since the program began.

Tremendous customer acceptance in Arapahoe County resulted in the expansion of MV Express Kiosks into the following Colorado counties:

Adams County

Boulder County

Broomfield County

Douglas County

El Paso County

Fremont County

Jefferson County

La Plata County

Larimer County

Mesa County

Weld County

The easy to use MV Express kiosks use simple touch screens to guide residents through motor vehicle transactions in under two minutes in both English and Spanish. Simply scan the bar code on your renewal notice or enter your plate number, swipe a credit card, and receive your printed vehicle registration and tab. In certain locations MV Express kiosks also accept cash payments. Several are located in areas accessible outside of the normal county DMV office hours. For additional information visit Arapahoe County’s MV Express page.

About ITI

Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) is the leading provider of unique DMV on Demand software helping motor vehicle agencies throughout North America increase the speed, visibility and security of motor vehicle transactions.

ITI’s customer friendly self-service kiosks are built specifically for motor vehicle transactions and have been in use since 1996. ITI DMV Self-Service kiosks processed over 3 million vehicle registrations and driver license renewals in 2016. Kiosk are now available in 9 states: California, Georgia, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Indiana, South Dakota, West Virginia and Colorado.

For additional information, visit ITI at www.iti4dmv.com or call (800) 488-2774.

