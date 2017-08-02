Borden Waste-Away and its Customers Donate Check For Cancer Research For Sixth Straight Year

“The sheer number of customers coming forward to donate to such a worthy cause reminds us each year why we started this program”

In 2011 Elkhart-based Borden Waste-Away pioneered an exclusive program where interested customers could add $1.00 to their monthly bill as a donation for cancer research. Each year Borden matches these donations dollar for dollar and the entire amount is donated to Goshen Hospital to support forty-five active clinical trials, spanning breast, lung, colorectal, lymphoma, esophageal, head & neck, prostate, melanoma, multiple myeloma, pancreatic, and other cancers. Other programs include preclinical studies for early detection, cancer vaccinations and improved radiation oncology verification systems, as well as The Tissue Bank.

The donations from 2016 totaled an astonishing $22,199.46, for a 6-year total of $141,493.70.

“The sheer number of customers coming forward to donate to such a worthy cause reminds us each year why we started this program,” relates Chris Himes, President of Borden Waste-Away. “It’s awe-inspiring and humbling to be part of an integral area of successful research.”

To participate in Borden Waste-Away’s Trash Cancer Matching Fund program, simply call Borden’s Customer Support team at (800) 386-3313 ext. 570.

Waste-Away Group, Ltd. manages waste collection, transportation, and disposal, both to our state-of-the-art recycling facility and local landfills for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Having served Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan for over 70 years, Waste-Away Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana. Its affiliate companies are Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., providing residential waste and recycling removal, Himco Waste-Away Service, Inc., serving commercial and industrial customers for waste and recycling removal, Integra Certified Document Destruction LLC, providing safe, secure destruction of sensitive material and hard drives, and Recycling Works, Inc., the Materials Recovery Facility that sorts and ships recycling commodities to the world market for reuse. Together, these companies making up Waste-Away Group provide innovative, environmentally sound solutions while maintaining a leading market share in its core business areas.