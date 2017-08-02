Geovation Programme now open to location and land disruptors

The Geovation Programme is now accepting applications from start-ups using location and/or land and property data in their products and services.

If selected to join the Programme, the start-ups will each receive up to £20,000 in funding and a range of resources and services that will help them develop their businesses. This includes access to experienced software developers, geospatial expertise from OS, property expertise from HMLR and mentoring to assist with business proposals and investor relationships.

Head of Geovation, Alex Wrottesley, says: “The Programme offers an exceptional launchpad for any new business in these markets. We provide funding, space and data, experienced technical development capacity, and tailored mentorship and support to help the businesses that join us develop their business ideas. We also provide access to domain experts from OS and HMLR, as well as a broad community of experts from across industry and academia. Our senior developers can even help build Minimum Viable Products, so the businesses can test their idea with their first customers.”

Since opening its doors two years ago to some of the UK’s leading geospatial start-ups, Geovation has seen the ventures it has supported raise £11.3 million in investment and create 86 new jobs.

Geovation was designed to give the best possible support to corporations, SMEs, start-ups and individuals using geospatial technology and data to create new products and services. Members of Geovation are working with AI, data science, IoT, drones, SaaS, Connected Autonomous Vehicles and other new technologies to disrupt and transform a variety of sectors, including property, mobility and transport, infrastructure, energy, health and connectivity.

Geovation has also established working partnerships with major global names, including IBM, DSTL, Nominet, Intel, KPMG and Dorsey, all of whom encourage and share their expertise and business know-how with Geovation’s businesses.

This is the first Geovation Programme to run since last month’s OS and HMLR announcement that the two government bodies were collaborating to help propel the UK towards becoming a global leader in the land and property market.

The Autumn 2017 programme begins in October and applications for the programme close on 17 August. Applications can be made here: https://geovation.uk/programme/