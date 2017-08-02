Eldorado Delivers Enhanced Business Intelligence Capabilities with OpenText

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), announced that that Eldorado, a provider of enterprise core administrative platforms, has selected OpenText to add additional business intelligence capabilities for its data-driven enterprise application for the healthcare payer industry, Javelina™. With OpenText, Eldorado is able to offer clients a seamless solution that supports operational and business reporting needs, and centralizes the security rules and data encryption of Personal Health Information.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Eldorado, a division of Mphasis, specializes in health insurance application development, business process outsourcing services, information technology engineering and operational consulting. Serving the full spectrum of organizations engaged in managing health benefit plans, including third party administrators, health plans, employers and self-insured organizations, the company’s customers manage five million lives and handle 35 million claims annually.

Understanding the healthcare market and the need for increased business intelligence, Eldorado has chosen to integrate OpenText Analytics into Javelina. Adding advanced capabilities to its payer platform for health benefits and reimbursement administration, Eldorado can reduce costs for its customers by providing access to data while supporting regulatory and other security requirements.

“Javelina is the flagship product of Eldorado and we continue to invest in the product to support future growth,” said Sally Else, president of Eldorado. “From simple reports to complex dashboards that support real time tracking of financial, clinical and operational data, OpenText enables Eldorado to offer advanced capabilities that our clients want. OpenText is a good fit for Eldorado’s future product strategy and enables us to meet our customer’s requests.”

The Javelina integration with OpenText provides an intuitive approach to creating, visualizing and distributing information. OpenText will help transform the massive amounts of data utilized by Javelina’s modern administrative platform into greater actionable intelligence.

“The healthcare market is undergoing rapid changes that are going to require more progressive analytics applications and we want our clients and prospects to be well positioned against their competitors with a solid analytics strategy. We believe that the advanced capabilities offered by the OpenText Analytics Suite will offer the best user experience,” said Else.

With OpenText, Eldorado is able to offer the reporting and analytics capabilities their customers need to be competitive. “The ability to make quick decisions based on robust analytics is at the core of enabling healthcare organizations to deliver true value based care. Organizations must be able to continually adjust to optimize provider networks, ensure quality and impact patient behavior in order to provide true cost effective population and individual health management. This relationship is in keeping with Eldorado’s strategy of providing the latest proven technologies to the healthcare market,” concluded Else.

