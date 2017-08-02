Dell Precision celebrates 20th anniversary with powerful, new workstation technology

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dell Precision workstations, Dell is announcing additions to its Dell Precision fixed workstation portfolio, a special anniversary edition of its Dell Precision 5520 mobile workstation and the official availability of Dell Canvas, the new workspace device for digital creation.

At SIGGRAPH 2017, customers and partners will be the first to see Dell’s next generation fixed workstation portfolio with the Dell Precision 5820 Tower, Precision 7820 Tower, Precision 7920 Tower and Precision 7920 Rack, completely redesigned inside and out to power even more creative workflows.

The three new Dell Precision towers combine a brand-new innovative and flexible chassis with powerful performance from the latest Intel® Xeon® processors, next generation Radeon™ Pro graphics and highest performing NVIDIA® Quadro® professional graphics cards. Certified for professional software applications, the new towers are configured to seamlessly complete the most complex projects, such as virtual reality content development. Exclusive Dell Reliable Memory Technology (RMT) Pro ensures memory challenges don’t kill your workflow, and exclusive, patented Dell Precision Optimizer (DPO) tailors performance for your unique hardware and software combination.

The fully customizable configuration options deliver the flexibility to tackle virtually any workload, including:

The latest Intel® Xeon® processors are an excellent choice for artificial intelligence (AI), with agile performance across a variety of workloads, including machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) inference and training. For customers starting AI workloads, the new Dell Precision tower workstations allow customers to use software optimized to their existing Intel infrastructure.

NVIDIA Quadro® GP100 also power development and deployment of cognitive technologies like DL and ML applications. Other NVIDIA Pascal GPU options include HBM2 memory, and NVLink technologies results in unprecedented power, performance, and capabilities for professional users to create their most complex designs in computer-aided engineering (CAE) and experience life-like VR environments.

Radeon™ Pro SSG Graphics with fast HBM2 memory and 2TB¹ of SSD on board allows real-time 8K video editing and playback using high performance computing of massive datasets, and rendering of large projects like never before. Adobe Premiere Pro™ and Adobe After Effects™ currently previews a fully integrated Radeon Pro SSG API solution that enables our creative professionals to exceed many current editing and playback boundaries.

The Dell Precision 7920 Rack is ideal for secure remote workers and delivers the same power and scalability as our highest-performing tower workstation, in a 2U form factor.

“Looking back at 20 years of Dell Precision workstations, you get a sense of how the capabilities of our workstations, combined with certified and optimized software and the creativity of our awesome customers, have achieved incredible things,” said Rahul Tikoo, vice president and general manager for Dell Precision workstations. “As great as those achievements are, this new lineup of Dell Precision workstations enables our customers to be ready for the next big technology revolution that is challenging business models and disrupting industries.”

At SIGGRAPH 2017, Dell also is announcing its highly anticipated Dell Canvas, available now on Dell.com. Dell Canvas is a new workspace, expertly designed to make digital creative work more naturally. It features a 27” QHD touch screen that sits horizontally on your desk and can be powered by your current PC ecosystem and the latest Windows 10 Creator’s Update. Additionally, a digital pen offers precise tactile accuracy and the totem offers diverse menu and shortcut interaction. Dell Canvas is already supported by some of the most critical professional applications in the industry.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Dell Precision, Dell is introducing a limited-edition anniversary model of its award-winning mobile workstation, the Dell Precision 5520, available now on Dell.com. The Dell Precision 5520 Anniversary Edition is Dell’s thinnest, lightest, and smallest mobile workstation available for a limited time with an exclusive hard anodized aluminum, brushed metallic finish in a brand-new Abyss color with anti-finger print coating. The device is available with two high-end configuration options.

For the past 20 years, Dell Precision has provided the foundation for bringing amazing creative ideas to life, thanks to high-performing, fully-customizable features, designed for the needs of today’s professional creators. Since introducing the product line in 1997, with the Dell Precision 400 workstation, Dell Precision workstations have been designed to meet the needs of technical and creative professionals to transform and disrupt industries.

Availability: