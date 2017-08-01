Historical Fiction Follows One Woman’s Journey from Acadie to Louisiana

The conflict between the British and the French means it is only the beginning of their hardship and anguish.

Ollie Ann Porche Voelker is an enthusiast in genealogy. Inspired by her great-great-great-great-grandmother’s life story, she blends reality and fiction to create an unforgettable tale of displacement, suffering, and the quest to find a home in her novel, A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana.



Hailing from Acadie, modern-day Nova Scotia, many families are forced to leave the place they call home. The conflict between the British and the French means it is only the beginning of their hardship and anguish. Through the eyes of Pelagie Benoist, readers will realize the value of perseverance and courage in the face of adversity. Her story is more than a family saga that spans generations. It is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.



Voelker put much effort into writing this book. Her research includes poring over records from the census and churches to deaths, marriages, and landholdings. This book is reviewed by notable people to ensure the accuracy of historical facts. “A very moving and compelling piece,” says Anne Marie Lane Jonah, a historian at the Fortress of Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, Canada.





A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana

Written by Ollie Ann Porche Voelker

Paperback | $19.99

E-book | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Born from a family of Acadians from Nova Scotia, Ollie Ann Porche Voelker traces her family roots through genealogy. This interest led her to write her book, A Silver Lining, which was published in 2014. Now retired, Voelker lives with her husband in a suburb of New Orleans.



