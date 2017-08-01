Matt Hickey to Lead Marketing for AT&T Global Public Sector

AT&T* named Matt Hickey vice president of Global Public Sector Channel Marketing. He will lead the organization’s marketing efforts.

AT&T Global Public Sector supports government and education customers across federal, state, local and international markets. Matt and his team are responsible for promoting the advanced technologies and communications solutions we offer these customers. Matt will lead paid media, sponsorship and marketing across our public sector customer base. He will oversee industry events for this segment of our business.

Matt was previously vice president of sales operations for our Business Solutions unit. His 25+ years of experience includes leading AT&T organizations that deliver advanced technology solutions for consumers, businesses and public sector customers.

“Government agencies are using commercial-off-the-shelf solutions more and more,” said Kay Kapoor, president, AT&T Global Public Sector. “Matt’s experience on the commercial side of our business can help us bring increased innovation to our public sector customers.”

Global Public Sector sales totaled $14.8 billion in 2016.

