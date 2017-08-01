Xerox DocuMate 6460 and 6480 Scanners Help Businesses Bridge the Path Between Paper and Digital

One formidable obstacle in the way of achieving the efficiency of paperless operations has been the onerous task of converting paper documents to digital files. Xerox today introduced a solution that enables large and small businesses to overcome this hurdle: the DocuMate® 6460 and 6480 compact desktop scanners designed for scanning, storing, and organizing up to 10,000 double-sided pages daily.

“The DocuMate 6460 and 6480 combine superior media handling and excellent reliability with a best-of-breed software package to help businesses optimize their business processes,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI). “All in all, both devices are excellent choices for any business that is looking to roll out or optimize their digital transformation initiatives.”

Engineered to maximize productivity, the scanners accept up to 120 mixed sized documents – including dot matrix paper – into their document feeders and scans them in high quality 300 DPI color at speeds up to 130 double-sided pages per minute for the 6460 and 170 per minute for the 6480. At 200 DPI, those speeds increase to 140 and 176 double-sided pages per minute respectively. The small footprint of both scanners enables them to sit comfortably on any desk, making them the perfect solutions for both small and large businesses looking to digitize business-critical information.

“In today’s digital world, it’s important to be able to manage and access the data trapped in ever-increasing stacks of paper documents,” said Walt Thinfen, president and CEO at Visioneer, which makes and markets Xerox DocuMate scanners pursuant to Xerox’s quality control standards under a trademark licensing agreement with Xerox Corporation. “The DocuMate 6460 and 6480 are the ultimate point-and-click solutions that enable employees to digitize, store, and share documents and information with team members with the click of a button, leading to instant collaboration and improved productivity.”

A Better Way to Pick Paper

The DocuMate 6460 and 6480 feature Visioneer’s Active Reversing Rollers, which were recently awarded an Outstanding Achievement in Innovation by Buyer’s Lab (BLI) in the Summer 2017 Pick Awards.

“Manufacturers have designed ingenious ways to pick and feed single sheets quickly, and one of the most innovative solutions BLI technicians have seen is Visioneer’s Active Reversing Rollers,” said BLI’s Bsales. “The design has two sets of rollers that are being driven independently by two separate motors, rather than using friction or spring-loaded mechanisms to separate pages. This means the devices can be more precise when feeding pages.”

Benefits Beyond Scanning

Businesses within the banking and accounting, education, energy, financial, government, legal, healthcare, and manufacturing industries can benefit from the scanners’ features, including:

Visioneer Acuity with DriverPLUS TWAIN uses advanced algorithms to intelligently and instantly correct and improve the visual clarity of scanned documents or images containing imperfections.

uses advanced algorithms to intelligently and instantly correct and improve the visual clarity of scanned documents or images containing imperfections. Visioneer OneTouch® allows users to automatically route documents to email, printers, files on the server or to the cloud with one simple touch of a button.

allows users to automatically route documents to email, printers, files on the server or to the cloud with one simple touch of a button. “Light Jet” Technology provides 45 times more light for improved image quality, resulting in sharper images.

provides 45 times more light for improved image quality, resulting in sharper images. Wide Automatic Document Feeder for “Full Bleed” Capture when scanning color magazines full width or tractor feed paper forms with less manual preparation.

when scanning color magazines full width or tractor feed paper forms with less manual preparation. Nuance Power PDF gives users the tools they need to create, convert, edit, assemble and securely share PDF files to increase office efficiency, enhance collaboration and improve compliance.

gives users the tools they need to create, convert, edit, assemble and securely share PDF files to increase office efficiency, enhance collaboration and improve compliance. Nuance OmniPage Ultimate is an optical character recognition and layout retention solution that quickly turns scanned documents into editable, formatted text that can be used in any word processing, desktop or web publishing program.

is an optical character recognition and layout retention solution that quickly turns scanned documents into editable, formatted text that can be used in any word processing, desktop or web publishing program. Nuance PaperPort is a document management tool that helps users organize, find and share documents to bring a new level of proficiency and productivity to an organization’s workflow.

Pricing and Availability

The Xerox DocuMate 6460 has a suggested retail price of $1095, while the 6480 lists for $1595. Both are immediately available for purchase online at http://www.xeroxscanners.comand from authorized resellers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

